IP Hires: Aronberg Goldgehn, Kelley Drye, Squire Patton

Law360 (May 10, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT) -- In this week's round of intellectual property attorney moves, Aronberg Goldgehn adds the founding father-son duo from Niro Law, two tech pros join the Houston office of Kelley Drye, and Squire...

To view the full article, register now.