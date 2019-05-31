DLA Blends Tech, Shared Space Into Real Estate Agenda

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper is closely watching the space-sharing trend and technologies like blockchain to see how they open doors for real estate clients, all while maintaining a steady diet of mega deals, its co-chair of global real estate told Law360 in an interview. Blockchain is one of several "disruptors," as John Sullivan calls them, that are helping to define the commercial real estate industry, and DLA is seeking to help its clients sort out how they might use such technology. The firm is also trying to help clients better understand the complexities of other game-changing trends like the burgeoning co-working and co-living...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS