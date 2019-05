Norway Clears Euronext To Bid For Oslo Bors Takeover

Law360, London (May 13, 2019, 5:41 PM BST) -- The Norwegian government cleared both Euronext and Nasdaq to acquire the country’s main stock exchange on Monday, effectively handing Euronext a victory in a bitter five-month takeover battle.



The decision comes...

To view the full article, register now.