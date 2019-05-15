Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

NJ Tax Stop: New Millionaires' Tax May Spur High Earners' Exit

May 15, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT

Law360 (May 15, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- On March 5, 2019, the New Jersey governor’s fiscal year 2020 budget was released.[1] Since then, Gov. Phil Murphy has been actively promoting his budget proposal, particularly on lowering the threshold for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular