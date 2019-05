Platinum Partners Insurer Wants Out Of Receiver's RICO Suit

Law360 (May 15, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- One of the Platinum Partners insurers accused by the defunct fund’s receiver of racketeering says the receiver’s “far-fetched” version of Platinum’s collapse suggests the insurer intended to victimize itself.



Senior Health...

To view the full article, register now.