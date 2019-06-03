15 Minutes With Western Union's General Counsel

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT) -- One of the biggest mistakes attorneys make early in their careers is treating the practice of law differently than any other business role, said Western Union general counsel Caroline Tsai. Caroline Tsai Currently: Executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Western Union Co. Previously: Deputy general counsel and chief regulatory officer, BMO Financial Group Law school: American University's Washington College of Law "As a lawyer, the value you bring is actually the value in communicating in plain language and also playing that important role of listening and giving advice," she told Law360 in a recent interview. "I think the biggest mistake I find...

