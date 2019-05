Frasers Centrepoint Drops $315M On Stake In Singapore Mall

Law360 (May 16, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Frasers Centrepoint Trust has reached a deal to buy a one-third stake in a Singapore shopping mall from a subsidiary of Frasers Property Ltd. for S$433.3 million ($315.4 million), according to...

To view the full article, register now.