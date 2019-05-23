Spencer Fane Snags Oil & Gas Partner In Dallas

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP has hired an experienced oil and gas attorney focusing on domestic upstream clients as a partner in its Dallas office. Brad D'Amico made the move earlier this month following an eight-year stint as a partner at Cantey Hanger LLP. Aside from his time at Cantey Hanger, D'Amico spent more than a decade at Kessler Collins PC. He handles a range of oil and gas transactions and litigation, according to Spencer Fane. In addition, he deals with enforcement actions and is sometimes called upon to serve as outside general counsel in litigation and insolvency issues, the firm said....

