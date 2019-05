Cubic Energy Successor's Ch. 11 Debt Swap Plan Gets OK'd

Law360, Wilmington (May 17, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas exploration company Hilltop Energy LLC received court approval Friday in Delaware for its proposed schedule seeking rapid confirmation of its $53 million debt-for-equity swap.



During a first-day...

To view the full article, register now.