Ariz. Tax Claim Not Worth Supreme Court Case, Calif. Says

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Arizona's claim that California wrongly taxed Arizona businesses and individuals does not rise to the standard of a matter for original jurisdiction, and the U.S. Supreme Court should decline to hear it, California said in a reply brief Friday.

In a suit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court in February, Arizona claimed that California tax assessments and seizures against Arizona residents, totaling up to $10 million a year, violate the U.S. Constitution. (AP) The California attorney general's office was replying to Arizona's suit, filed with the nation's highest court Feb. 28, alleging that tax assessments and seizures against Arizona residents, totaling up to $10 million...

