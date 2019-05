Aussie Mall Co. Scentre Nabs $400M Sydney JV Deal

Law360 (May 20, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Australia-based mall owner Scentre Group on Monday said real estate and business investor Perron Group will take a 50% stake in one of its properties, striking an AU$575 million ($397.6 million)...

To view the full article, register now.