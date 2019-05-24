Gibbons Enviro Atty Returns To Giordano Halleran In NJ

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Giordano Halleran & Ciesla PC has welcomed back an environmental attorney as a shareholder at its Red Bank, New Jersey, headquarters, where he previously practiced before moving on to stints at Gibbons PC and as senior counsel for Gov. Phil Murphy. With clients including global corporations, developers and landowners, David J. Miller’s practice focuses on remediation matters, due diligence, environmental compliance, permit procurement and interaction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Giordano Halleran said. He also counsels clients on New Jersey’s Industrial Site Recovery Act and Site Remediation Reform Act, along with the federal Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act,...

