Policing Cryptocurrency Ads: 4 Things You Should Know

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The growing consumer interest in cryptocurrency has attracted a fair amount of fraud, inspiring regulators and tech platforms alike to take a stab at cracking down on deceptive advertising and other shady practices in the industry. Musician DJ Khaled and boxing champ Floyd Mayweather landed in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's crosshairs for improperly touting initial coin offerings, or ICOs. The Federal Trade Commission has waded into the space with an internal blockchain working group and enforcement actions of its own. Even internet giants like Facebook Inc. and Google LLC have taken a stand, initially imposing sweeping bans on cryptocurrency-related...

