HTC Fails To Get Wireless IP Suit Nixed On Alice Grounds

Law360, Wilmington (June 18, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Delaware declined Tuesday to dismiss two 3G Licensing SA patent infringement claims against HTC Corp. and three other global electronics firms Tuesday, saying one of the patents appeared to meet the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice standard, while further proceedings are required for the other. Judge Leonard P. Stark's decision came during a day-long, multi-case argument on motions to dismiss the suits based on claims that the patents at issue are built on an abstraction and fail to show a genuine invention — so-called Section 101 or Alice motions challenging whether claims are too abstract or describe sufficiently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS