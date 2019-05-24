Fed. Circ. Ruling Creates Circuit Split On ITC Preclusion

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission, a quasijudicial independent agency based in Washington, D.C., is a common forum for patent, trademark and trade secret disputes. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has long held that the ITC’s rulings on patent infringement and validity issues do not have preclusive effect on later district court proceedings. According to the court, Congress “did not intend decisions of the ITC on patent issues to have preclusive effect.”[1] In a ruling issued on May 9 in Swagway LLC v. ITC,[2] the Federal Circuit extended this nonpreclusion rule to the ITC’s findings in trademark cases...

