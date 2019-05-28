Earth & Water Law Group Opens 1st Office In Florida

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.-based environmental firm Earth & Water Law Group has expanded to Florida with the opening of an office in Tallahassee helmed by an air regulations expert. Earth & Water Law brought on the head of the new office, Angela Morrison, earlier this month in response to client demands for services in Florida and the rest of the Southeast region. Morrison previously had a solo practice in Tallahassee. “The opening of our Tallahassee office is in direct response to the expanding client base of Earth & Water Law and enables us to better meet the increasing demands for our services by...

