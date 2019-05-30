Ex-Cooley PE, Deals Team Makes Move To Sidley

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A team of attorneys from Cooley including three partners made the jump to Sidley Austin, bringing a practice dedicated to private equity sponsors and related deals across a variety of industries. Sidley Austin LLP said in a May 21 statement that the ex-Cooley LLP team joining its office in the Century City district of Los Angeles is led by partner Mehdi Khodadad. Khodadad's practice centers on private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in relation to financings, corporate restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, among other transactions. Khodadad works regularly in the technology and life science sectors, but caters to clients in...

