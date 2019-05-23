Lawyers' Digital Assistants Raise Ethics, Privacy Concerns

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Is my Amazon Echo spying on me? Recent years have witnessed the growth and proliferation of voice-activated virtual assistants like the Echo, Google Home and Apple Home Pod, which have picked up where Apple’s Siri left off: streaming music, scheduling appointments, sending texts, checking weather and preparing grocery lists, all without so much as the flip of a switch. However, there is a downside. These 21st-century voice activated digital assistants may be convenient, but they come loaded with multiple microphones that sometimes eavesdrop on conversations. For example, Amazon’s Alexa, once activated by voice command, digitally records the owner’s instructions, which are...

