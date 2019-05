Amgen Lobs $167M Bid For Danish Biopharma Nuevolution

Law360 (May 22, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology giant Amgen said Wednesday it lobbed a 1.6 billion Swedish kronor ($167 million) cash bid to buy Nuevolution, an offer that has already won a unanimous recommendation in favor from...

