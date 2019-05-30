Reed Smith Adds Energy Partner To Growing Dallas Office

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has hired an experienced oil and gas attorney from Norton Rose Fulbright as a partner in its recently opened Dallas office, the firm has announced. Jorge Gutierrez joined the firm on May 17, the firm said in a press release last week, after spending five years at Norton Rose Fulbright in Dallas, where he has been based for more than two decades. He also previously spent time at Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP and Gray Reed & McGraw LLP. According to the firm, Gutierrez handles transactions in the oil and gas space, with a focus on exploration...

