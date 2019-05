Downsizing Senior NY Judge Tells Litigants, 'I'll See You'

Law360, New York (May 22, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Senior U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan told a group of lawyers involved in thorny dual-track privacy and financial services employment litigation Wednesday that he's scaling back his caseload, saying: "Good...

To view the full article, register now.