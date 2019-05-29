Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Akerman Snags Ex-Prosecutor From Dykema In Dallas

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has picked up a former longtime federal prosecutor and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission senior counsel with cryptocurrency, antitrust and receivership expertise from Dykema Cox Smith for its Dallas office, the firm said.

After a decade in public service as a prosecutor and SEC senior counsel and two years at Dykema, during which she built a line of business as one of the "very few" female or minority special equity receivers in the nation, Ferdose al-Taie said Wednesday she was excited to have joined a firm with what she described as an unusual level of enlightenment about welcoming women...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Most Popular