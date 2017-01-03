Idaho Dairy Farm Freed From Mexican Vets' Trafficking Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An Idaho dairy farm and its leadership have been cleared of allegations in federal court that they coerced several Mexican veterinarians to come to the United States on professional visas only to force them to perform menial labor in violation of federal anti-trafficking laws. In a decision made available on Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye found that the misconduct alleged by the veterinarians, who worked under TN visas at Funk Dairy Inc., which is owned by David Funk and run by Curtis Giles, did not rise to the level of human trafficking and forced labor. The six veterinarians,...

