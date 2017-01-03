Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Idaho Dairy Farm Freed From Mexican Vets' Trafficking Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An Idaho dairy farm and its leadership have been cleared of allegations in federal court that they coerced several Mexican veterinarians to come to the United States on professional visas only to force them to perform menial labor in violation of federal anti-trafficking laws.

In a decision made available on Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye found that the misconduct alleged by the veterinarians, who worked under TN visas at Funk Dairy Inc., which is owned by David Funk and run by Curtis Giles, did not rise to the level of human trafficking and forced labor.

The six veterinarians,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Idaho

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 3, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular