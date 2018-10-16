Immunity Must Be Heard 1st In $9B Award Fight, Nigeria Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Nigeria told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday that it was wrongly deprived of its right to argue as an initial matter that an engineering firm's suit to enforce a $9 billion arbitral award is barred under sovereign immunity, saying the ruling is itself an infringement of its immunity. Nigeria is challenging a briefing schedule in a case currently on hold before a D.C. federal court, in which the British Virgin Islands engineering firm Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. is trying to enforce a $9 billion arbitral award issued against Nigeria by an international tribunal in London. The firm won the award...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS