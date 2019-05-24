TCPA Presents Ongoing Compliance Challenges For Insurers

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Insurance companies continue to be drawn into costly litigation involving the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, with dozens of major insurance companies named as defendants in TCPA class actions. Any insurance company that communicates with its insureds, potential customers, job applicants and others by phone, text or fax using an automated telephone dialing system — or that has independent or semi-independent agents engaging in such automated communications — faces potential litigation exposure in this area. This article discusses common TCPA issues that should be on every insurance company’s radar screen. Vicarious Liability Insurers or their agents may employ third-party vendors to market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS