Chemical Co. Misled Investors Before IPO, Investor Suit Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based chemical manufacturer was hit Wednesday with a shareholder lawsuit in federal court alleging that documents it filed in advance of its initial public offering last year omitted key facts about its business operations, resulting in missed sales targets and tumbling stock values. Bisser Nikolov, an investor who says he lost money after buying Livent Corp. stock following an IPO in October, alleged that a registration statement the company filed before going public failed to disclose that it had lost a deal with a key lithium supplier, which ultimately resulted in Livent having to rely on new vendors at reduced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS