SEC Calls Online Instructional Co. A $26.5M Pyramid Scheme

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit Wednesday against the founder and sole member of IPro, a purported purveyor of online instructional materials and cryptocurrency that it claims was actually a $26.5 million pyramid scheme. The agency told a California federal court that Daniel Pacheco promised buyers of his IPro packages, which contained instructional materials for running an e-commerce business, that they could be compensated for recruiting new buyers with cash as well as IPro's own cryptocurrency. He failed to tell them, however, that he was burning through so much of IPro's revenue for his personal use — buying a...

