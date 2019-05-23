Morrisons Data Breach Dispute Heads To UK Top Court

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 5:11 PM BST) -- Britain's top court said Thursday that it will hear an appeal from supermarket chain Morrisons challenging a ruling holding it liable for data protection violations after a disgruntled employee stole and published payroll details for almost 100,000 fellow workers. The Supreme Court will decide whether the Data Protection Act prevents employers from being held responsible when staff breach data protection safeguards or misuse private information. (AP) The Supreme Court agreed to examine an appeal from WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC against an October judgment. In that decision, the Court of Appeal found the retailer vicariously liable under the Data Protection Act after...

