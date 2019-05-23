Sunken Ship Insurance Fight Sails Into UK's Top Court

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 3:48 PM BST) -- Britain's top court said Thursday it will consider whether a group of underwriters and insurers can sue a Turkish shipping company's banker in England after a cargo ship was deliberately sunk off the coast of Yemen six years ago. Britain's Supreme Court will review a case that breathes life into arguments made by underwriters and a Netherlands-based lender over a cargo ship that was sunk off the coast of Yemen in 2013. (AP) The decision by the U.K. Supreme Court to review the case breathes life into arguments made by both the underwriters and Credit Europe Bank NV, a Netherlands-based lender, following a mixed...

