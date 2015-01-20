Enviros Say EPA Must Rethink Startup Emissions Standard

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Wednesday told the D.C. Circuit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was wrong to have concluded it can't set emissions standards for power plants during startup periods under its mercury emissions rule. The Sierra Club, the Chesapeake Climate Action Network and the Environmental Integrity Project said the EPA should not have denied their request for reconsideration of the agency's technical analysis that supported the actual definition of a startup. The EPA concluded it was "not feasible" to require power plants to abide by numeric emissions requirements when they first fire up, saying those emissions can't be reliably measured during...

