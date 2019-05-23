Germany Fines Bosch €90M Over Emissions Scandal

Law360, London (May 23, 2019, 9:17 PM BST) -- German prosecutors on Thursday said they have imposed a €90 million ($100.6 million) fine against automotive supplier Robert Bosch GmbH for breaching supervision duties in connection with the diesel emissions cheating scandal. The Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said Robert Bosch negligently violated its supervisory duties under German law when it delivered the technical devices that were used by companies to cheat pollution tests in vehicles subsequently sold to customers in Europe and the U.S. The penalty covers about 17 million engine control units that the auto parts supplier was found to have delivered to German and foreign manufacturers since 2008, the...

