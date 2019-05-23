Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A financial services attorney disbarred in Maryland for mismanaging money and a Florida attorney who misled courts about why his client couldn't be served lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Maryland The Maryland Court of Appeals this week disbarred veteran creditor rights attorney Stuart R. Blatt for making "unfortunate choices" and violating a slew of ethics rules after he hit hard financial times. In a lengthy opinion, the court recounted Blatt's successful debt collection and creditor practice, much of it at Margolis Pritzker Epstein & Blatt PA in...

