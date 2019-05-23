Akin Gump Guides Diamondback Unit On Upsized $665M IPO

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Diamondback Energy unit Rattler Midstream hit the market Thursday after pricing shares in an upsized initial public offering that saw the Akin Gump-led oil and gas services company pick up $665 million. Rattler Midstream LP on Wednesday priced 38 million shares at $17.50 apiece, the midpoint of its range of $16 to $19 per share. Rattler stock rose $1.74, or 10%, to close at $19.24 Thursday. The company is offering around 4.7 million more shares than initially anticipated when it set its price range. Rattler Underwriters also have the option of buying an additional 5.7 million shares — up from 5 million...

