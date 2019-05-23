LondonMetric Makes Nearly £415M Bid For Fellow UK REIT

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT) -- LondonMetric Property plc on Thursday offered to buy fellow U.K. real estate investment trust A&J Mucklow Group plc for £414.7 million ($525.5 million), saying the acquisition would bolster its portfolio of distribution and industrial properties, specifically in England’s West Midlands region. The offer was unveiled as part of LondonMetric’s annual results for the year ending March 31, 2019, which showed, among other things, that LondonMetric has improved over the past year in areas including net rental income. The company’s net rental income for the year ending March 31, 2018, was £90.6 million, compared to £93.8 million this year. LondonMetric’s reported profit,...

