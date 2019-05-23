Pa. Appeals Court Revives Carpenter's Asbestos Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The estate of a carpenter who worked on asbestos-laden fire doors for years before dying of mesothelioma presented enough evidence to suggest the work was related to the disease that killed him and deserves to press on with his suit, a Pennsylvania state appeals court said Wednesday, reversing a lower court's ruling. The three-judge panel said Judge Idee C. Fox of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas had erred when she determined that Franklin Lamson hadn't definitively shown he was exposed to asbestos and ended his suit on summary judgment. The panel concluded that Lamson had provided plenty of evidence suggesting...

