Endo Investors Seek Class Cert. In Opioid Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Endo International PLC investors have asked a Pennsylvania federal court to grant them class certification in their suit claiming the pharmaceutical company knowingly misrepresented the safety of its opioid drug Opana, leading to a significant stock drop when it was forcibly removed from the market. Led by fund manager SEB Investment Management AB, the shareholders argued Wednesday their proposed class fulfills all of the guidelines for class actions outlined by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, known as the Rule 23 requirements. The investors also urged the court to appoint Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP as class counsel, arguing it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS