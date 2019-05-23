House Approves Bipartisan Retirement Savings Package

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT) -- A broad bill to revamp the tax treatment of retirement savings accounts cleared the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday with overwhelming bipartisan support. Despite a broad bipartisan vote of 417-3, some members of the Republican minority expressed disapproval about the removal of a provision to expand college savings accounts to be used for home schooling and other educational expenses. (AP) House lawmakers voted 417-3 in favor of H.R. 1994, the Setting Every Community Up For Retirement Enhancement Act, legislation that would authorize multiemployer defined contribution plans, change rules for retirement plans to make them easier to contribute to, create a new tax...

