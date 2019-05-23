Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fountain Healthcare's Third Fund Hits €118M First Close

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Life sciences venture capital firm Fountain Healthcare Partners said Thursday its third fund hit its initial closing after reaping €118 million ($132 million) in commitments from investors including the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, Allied Irish Banks and the European Investment Fund.

According to a statement from the firm, Fountain Healthcare Partners Fund III also took in commitments from Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond's investment vehicle, as well as from sovereign funds, corporate investors, family offices and funds of funds.

The fund had an original target of €100 million and will focus its investments on the specialty pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices sectors,...

