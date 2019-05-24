ITC To Probe Amazon Over Imported Women's Apparel

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into dresses, jumpsuits and other women's apparel sold on Amazon after a California fashion company alleged that images of its products were being used to sell counterfeits on the e-commerce giant's website. The ITC on Thursday said it voted to initiate the probe following an amended complaint filed last month by Beverly Hills-based Style Pantry LLC, which accuses Amazon.com and its third-party sellers of illegally using its trademarks and copyrighted images to sell dresses, jumpsuits, maxi skirts and other items imported from China. Noting that the copyrights are not for the products...

