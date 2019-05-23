Ill. Justices Toss Whistleblower Claim Over College's Hiring

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area community college medical program director can’t bring a claim against the school's board under a state whistleblower law because he didn’t show how the school's conduct was illegal, the Illinois Supreme Court held Thursday. Though Kenrick Roberts, who worked at Malcolm X College, alleged he was wrongly fired for refusing to support the school in hiring unqualified instructors, his state Whistleblower Act claim fails because he didn’t tell the court how the school’s underlying action is illegal, the court held. Section 20 of the state Whistleblower Act required Roberts to show that he not only refused to participate in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS