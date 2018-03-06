Julian Assange Hit With 17 More Counts Over WikiLeaks

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been indicted on 17 additional charges for allegedly encouraging leaks by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, and for publishing documents that revealed the identities of U.S. government sources abroad, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, shown being taken from court in London on May 1, was hit with 17 more U.S. charges Thursday. (AP) Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers said Assange was charged in Virginia federal court for "explicit solicitation" of classified information from Manning in 2009 and 2010 and for releasing information that prosecutors say endangered the lives...

