Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Fed. Circ. Revives 1 Mobile Patent, Keeps 2 Nixed

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly invalidated claims from two wireless communication patents owned by Wireless Protocol Innovations, but used faulty reasoning to nix claims from a third patent, the Federal Circuit said Thursday.

The three-judge panel took issue with the board's interpretation of one piece of prior art used to invalidate four claims in WPI's U.S. Patent No. 8,274,991. It also said the board wrongly defined a key term in the patent.

All three patents deal with allocating bandwidth between a base station, such as a cellphone tower, and multiple pieces of so-called customer premises equipment, such as cellphones....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 17, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 17, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 17, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 17, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Most Popular