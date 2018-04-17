Fed. Circ. Revives 1 Mobile Patent, Keeps 2 Nixed

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly invalidated claims from two wireless communication patents owned by Wireless Protocol Innovations, but used faulty reasoning to nix claims from a third patent, the Federal Circuit said Thursday. The three-judge panel took issue with the board's interpretation of one piece of prior art used to invalidate four claims in WPI's U.S. Patent No. 8,274,991. It also said the board wrongly defined a key term in the patent. All three patents deal with allocating bandwidth between a base station, such as a cellphone tower, and multiple pieces of so-called customer premises equipment, such as cellphones....

