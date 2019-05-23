Split NLRB OKs Anheuser-Busch Bid To Arbitrate Race Claim

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has ruled 2-1 that Anheuser-Busch LLC can try to force a Teamster-represented former worker's race discrimination claim into arbitration, even though the company's arbitration agreement doesn't cover union members. Board Chairman John Ring and member Bill Emanuel on Wednesday reversed an agency judge's opinion that making Matthew Brown arbitrate his claim would be an illegal unilateral change to Anheuser-Busch's deal with Teamsters Local 947. The members, both Republicans appointed by President Donald Trump, said ordering Anheuser-Busch to withdraw a pending federal court motion to compel Brown to arbitrate his claim would violate the company's First Amendment...

