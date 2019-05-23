Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Passes Bill To Give FCC Sharper Bite On Robocalls

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill Thursday that would hand the Federal Communications Commission more firepower to combat robocalls by giving the commission more time to go after violators and increasing fines for illegal calls.

In a 98-1 vote, the Senate passed the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act, which was introduced by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Ed Markey, D-Mass. The bill has received the support of all 50 state attorneys general and boasts nearly a quarter of the Senate as co-sponsors. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the only senator to vote against the bill....

