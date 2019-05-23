Electrolux Didn't Fire Worker Over Union Views, NLRB Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Electrolux Home Products didn't use a worker's insubordination as a smokescreen for firing her over her pro-union efforts, saying her boss' request that she "shut up" during an anti-union meeting hardly shows union animus. A three-member panel on Wednesday overturned an administrative law judge's 2018 decision that Electrolux Home Products Inc. illegally fired J'vada Mason because she participated in a union organizing campaign at the gas and electric oven manufacturing facility in Memphis, Tennessee. Mason's 2017 firing for failing to deliver microwaves to the production line had nothing to do with a heated...

