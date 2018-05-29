Fed. Circ. Affirms Duties On Chinese Xanthan Gum Producers

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a U.S. Court of International Trade decision to greenlight tariffs on Chinese producers of xanthan gum after they were found to have used the mirage of a middleman to skirt duties on the food and cosmetics additive. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed CIT Judge Richard W. Goldberg's April 2018 decision backing the 154.07% duty rate for Deosen Biochemical Ltd. and several related entities. The duty rate applies to sales of the additive during two one-year reviews stretching from July 2013 through June 2015, after the companies were found to have...

