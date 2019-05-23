Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Finds BIA Distorted Asylum Seeker's Evidence

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday found that the Board of Immigration Appeals had wrongfully denied asylum to a Salvadoran domestic violence victim by distorting the evidence she presented to show that the Salvadoran government was not able to protect her.

The BIA had found that Ruth Jeanette Orellana had not pursued all of the legal remedies available to seek protection from her husband, abandoning her attempts at obtaining a protective order before she had seen them through. But a three-judge panel on the appeals court determined that Salvadoran officials had on many occasions failed to offer her assistance and that continuing...

