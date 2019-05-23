Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. High Court Adopts Daubert Standard For Evidence

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court, with its new conservative majority, did an about-face Thursday and adopted stricter federal standards for the admittance of expert testimony, incorporating a 2013 law requiring the stricter standard one year after rejecting it over concerns it would undermine the right to a jury trial and inhibit access to the courts.

The state's highest court, with three newly appointed justices by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, issued a 5-2 opinion adopting the Daubert standard for evidence for use throughout the state's court system.

The majority said incorporating the 2013 law in the state's procedural rules will create consistency between...

