Meet The Attorneys Facing Off In The Oklahoma Opioid Trial

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A landmark trial over the pharmaceutical industry's responsibility for the opioid crisis is about to get underway in Oklahoma, and it will give some of the Sooner State's sharpest legal minds a chance to showcase their skills by either opposing or working with BigLaw partners in front of a national audience. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has accused Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and generic-drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. of creating a public nuisance by exaggerating the benefits of narcotic painkillers and minimizing their addiction risks. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, left, meets with his trial team,...

