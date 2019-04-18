Fed. Circ. Refuses To Ship Semiconductor IP Row To Calif.

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor equipment maker ASM cannot move a suit accusing it of making furnace systems that infringe on a Japanese rival's patents from Oregon to the Northern District of California, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday. In a six-page nonprecedential order, the appellate panel denied ASM International NV's mandamus petition contesting an Oregon federal court decision in March not to toss or transfer a patent suit brought by Tokyo-based rival Kokusai Semiconductor Equipment Corp., known as HiKE, to California. HiKE had sued in Oregon federal court in February 2018 after the two companies sued each other in late 2017 for patent infringement in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS