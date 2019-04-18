Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Fed. Circ. Refuses To Ship Semiconductor IP Row To Calif.

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor equipment maker ASM cannot move a suit accusing it of making furnace systems that infringe on a Japanese rival's patents from Oregon to the Northern District of California, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday.

In a six-page nonprecedential order, the appellate panel denied ASM International NV's mandamus petition contesting an Oregon federal court decision in March not to toss or transfer a patent suit brought by Tokyo-based rival Kokusai Semiconductor Equipment Corp., known as HiKE, to California. HiKE had sued in Oregon federal court in February 2018 after the two companies sued each other in late 2017 for patent infringement in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 18, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Most Popular